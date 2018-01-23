Music

Fall Out Boy Announces Salt Lake Date

Posted on

October 3rd at Vivint Smart Home Area

Now that M A N I A is out, Fall Out Boy can safely tour. They love a sing-a-long. For Salt Lake’s stop, they are bringing along Machine Gun Kelly.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 26 at 10 am.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top