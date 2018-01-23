Fall Out Boy Announces Salt Lake Date

October 3rd at Vivint Smart Home Area
Now that M A N I A is out, Fall Out Boy can safely tour. They love a sing-a-long. For Salt Lake’s stop, they are bringing along Machine Gun Kelly.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 26 at 10 am.
Later this year The #MANIAtour is hitting cities across America & we’re bringing @machinegunkelly along for the ride. All of the dates including Wrigley/Chicago can be found –> https://t.co/uI1HzLyhUL pic.twitter.com/lelCjw9IAR
— Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) January 19, 2018
