More ‘Terrifying’ Allegations Against Marilyn Manson

Yet another woman has come forward alleging ‘terrifying’ abuse by Marilyn Manson.

Model Sarah McNeilly told Rolling Stone that Manson would “banish” his girlfriends to a tiny glass enclosure he called the ‘Bad Girls’ Room’ – essentially forcing them into solitary confinement.

McNeilly also claims Manson once “threw me up against the wall” and threatened her with a baseball bat.

New report details Marilyn Manson's alleged pattern of abuse against his mom, band members, and partners https://t.co/IdrmsQ2owr pic.twitter.com/t4tqld7OyI — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) November 15, 2021

There is an article over at Rolling Stone that maps out allegations over time.

Why did Manson’s long history of this kind of behavior remain unknown before now?