Boner Candidate #1: WE’RE REALLY REALLY SORRY.

The band Brass Against apologized on Twitter after their lead singer peed on a fan during a show in Florida.

via Boing Boing

Boner Candidate #2: WE NEED MORE POLITICIANS WHO ARE WILLING TO PLAY WITH DEER POOP.

Sen. Chris McDaniel posted a photo on Facebook of the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” that he had written in deer poop.

via Facebook