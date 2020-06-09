NASCAR Stands for Black Lives Matter in Video

Sports leagues like the NBA and NFL have already come forward to openly support the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, NASCAR has denounced racism and support for Black Lives Matter with a message from NASCAR President Steve Phelps. Phelps shared his message before the NASCAR Cup Folds of Honor race in Atlanta on Sunday.

A moment of silence and a message from NASCAR President Steve Phelps and drivers. pic.twitter.com/jy1U48qeLX — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 7, 2020

Before Phelps asked drivers, crew, and TV audience to observe a moment of silence in memory of George Floyd, he said “Our country is in pain and people are justifiably angry, demanding to be heard. The Black community and all people of color have suffered in our country and it has taken far too long for us to hear their demands for change.” Phelps added “Our sport must do better. Our country must do better.”

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace calls for ban on Confederate flags at racetracks https://t.co/YANV4XB9Tz pic.twitter.com/t40Hu2bXQa — The Hill (@thehill) June 9, 2020

The president’s statement comes as NASCAR still faces issues, with some owners like Richard Petty saying they’d never support national anthem protests and fans flying confederate flags at races. NASCAR’s fan demographic is 94% white. There is only one African-American driver in NASCAR.