Courtesy of Q Prime Management

Cage The Elephant in the Room: Neon Pill Insights

Nick Davis talks with Brad Shultz of Cage The Elephant about the process of creating their new album, Neon Pill, his relationship with his brother and band frontman, Matt Shultz, and even the band’s relationship with the popular video game series Borderlands. See Cage The Elephant perform at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre this June 20th!

