Boner of the Day for June 11th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: YOUR MOTHER IS IN THE DIRT OVER BY THE ROAD.
In Caldwell, Idaho, a family intends to sue the city after their mother was buried in the wrong spot. “My husband and I come out here, we walk to where she had purchased a grave … there’s no grave. We look around and see a pile of dirt over by the road and we go, ‘Is that mom?’ We knew something was wrong,” said Kathy Blume, daughter of the deceased woman, Elaine Reese. Reese passed away from terminal cancer in the summer of 2023 and had fully planned and paid for her funeral expenses prior to her death so her family wouldn’t have to. The family filed a tort claim with the city, due to Reese having paid for a plot under a tree away from a road. “In the mail, I get a second deed for a second plot. I already had the deed so I called the cemetery. They said ‘Oh I’m so glad you called; we didn’t know how to reach you. Turned out the plot we sold your mom was not a usable plot,” said Blume. The city rejected the claim the family filed but paid to exhume Reeese’s body and rebury it in a different plot.
via KSL
Boner Candidate #2: NO, I DIDN’T SEND MY WIFE TO PICK UP THE PICKUP.
In Payson, Utah, a couple is nervous and will think twice about leaving their car with a mechanic in the future after a strange incident. Ward Burton dropped his pickup truck off at a mechanic shop for an alignment and then left. He got a call from the shop later that day. “I got a call and they said, ‘Did you send your wife to pick up your truck?’ and I said no, it’s there to get an alignment, and he said, ‘Well, I guess I better call the police because some strange lady got your truck,” recalls Burton. What transpired was a woman came into the shop and claimed the truck was hers, even answering the questions asked by the employee helping her, and was given the keys and drove off. They found the truck the next day abandoned with a bunch of random things inside. “It was so strange, the circumstances and the way we found the truck and things that were in it, I don’t know who she was or what they were doing with it,” said Burton.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: YOU KNOW WHO WAS REALLY BEHIND THE ATTACK ON PEARL HARBOR DON’T YOU?
Mark Robinson, Republican North Carolina governor nominee, has hinted that he believes in the conspiracy of the United States government being involved in Pearl Harbor and the death of George Patton in favor of Joseph Stalin. In a radio interview in 2018, Robinson said, “Japan is the one who bombed us, but the most of our material, and effort went to Europe…It really calls to question the motives and the suspicion around our entire introduction into the war, it really does. It raises serious questions.” Robinson went on to say, “When you take in look at the totality of it, and look at the way FDR completely disregarded the fight in Japan and focused all of his energy, all of his energy was focused on a way for us to get to Europe, and not just to get to Europe, but to get over there to help the guy he called Uncle Joe.” Robinson also says the car accident leading to the death of General George Patton was “just too fishy to me.” Robinson hasn’t been shy about his beliefs and support of conspiracy theories. Among many things, he called the Holocaust “hogwash” and has said homosexuality is “STILL an abominable sin.”
via Daily Mail