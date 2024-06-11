Tech Talk with JD for June 11th, 2024

Cult horror fans rejoice–Killer Klowns from Outer Space is finally a video game
- An asymmetrical horror survival game based on the 1988 movie
- Play as either klowns or humans as you attack or escape from each other
- Work together as a team to defeat the Klowns or murder the teens
- Out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqlVMqvo0hg
Even for a slow year, there were some big games announced at E3’s best replacement, Summer Game Fest
- Harry Potter Quidditch Championship – out this September
- Find out why they cut Quidditch from Hogwarts Legacy
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDT_OU1DyC8
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind – out this year
- Classic pixel art style old school beat em up
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMBKwlSV0pk
- Sonic X Shadow – out this October
- Play as 3 different hedgehogs in a 3D speedy adventure
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8Bg8YomV2M
- Cuffbust – out sometime next year
- Work together with your fellow “Jailiens” as you try to escape from a prison
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDe6_Jj_3uM
Not to be outdone, the Xbox Showcase also rolled out some surprises last weekend
- Gears of War E-Day
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Age of Mythology remaster
- More on this in two weeks!