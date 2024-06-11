Tech Talk with JD for June 11th, 2024

Cult horror fans rejoice–Killer Klowns from Outer Space is finally a video game



An asymmetrical horror survival game based on the 1988 movie

Play as either klowns or humans as you attack or escape from each other

Work together as a team to defeat the Klowns or murder the teens

Out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqlVMqvo0hg

Even for a slow year, there were some big games announced at E3’s best replacement, Summer Game Fest

Harry Potter Quidditch Championship – out this September Find out why they cut Quidditch from Hogwarts Legacy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDT_OU1DyC8

– out this September Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind – out this year Classic pixel art style old school beat em up https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMBKwlSV0pk

– out this year Sonic X Shadow – out this October Play as 3 different hedgehogs in a 3D speedy adventure https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8Bg8YomV2M

– out this October Cuffbust – out sometime next year Work together with your fellow “Jailiens” as you try to escape from a prison https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDe6_Jj_3uM

– out sometime next year

Not to be outdone, the Xbox Showcase also rolled out some surprises last weekend