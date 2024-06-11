Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with JD for June 11th, 2024

Posted on
Cult horror fans rejoice–Killer Klowns from Outer Space is finally a video game
  • An asymmetrical horror survival game based on the 1988 movie
  • Play as either klowns or humans as you attack or escape from each other
  • Work together as a team to defeat the Klowns or murder the teens
  • Out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqlVMqvo0hg
Even for a slow year, there were some big games announced at E3’s best replacement, Summer Game Fest
Not to be outdone, the Xbox Showcase also rolled out some surprises last weekend
  • Gears of War E-Day
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Age of Mythology remaster
  • More on this in two weeks!
