Boner Of The Day For April 7th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: LEAVE MOLLY MALONE ALONE

In Dublin, there is a famous bronze statue of Molley Malone, a fictional fisherman’s wife who serves as the unofficial mascot of the city who is supposed to bring good luck to travelers who rub her breasts. An American tourist was surrounded by angry locals after he was caught red-handed groping the statue. This tourist is a travel vlogger who goes by “Maxtravels” who filmed a video of himself kissing the statue. As he walked away from the statue, a woman confronted him and called him out for the touching saying; “You’re f***ing nasty, f***ing disgusting” and “You’re from America? F*** you and your f***ing stupid country” . The Dublin Council has announced plans to hire stewards to help patrol crowds and discourage this behavior starting in May.

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: TUBERVILLE CLAIMS THAT ENTIRE TEAMS ARE TURNING TRANS

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) is looking at all the “woke globalist” who he claims are “pushing kids” to become transgender athletes in women’s sports. Tuberville stated that “woke globalist are pushing these kids to say, ‘if you can’t compete in men’s sports, let’s just transition you and say you’re a woman and participate in women’s sports.” These comments came after the Reps. senator’s measure to preserve Title IX protections for female athletes by restricting transgender students from playing on women’s sports teams failed to get the votes it needed. Republicans needed 60 votes to pass the bill, but it only received 51, with no Democrats backing behind the bill.

Boner Candidate #3: UTAH POND POLLUTERS

Two men were charged this past Tuesday after Utah officials say they dumped oily wastewater into a northeastern Utah pond on multiple occasions. The state agency said the wastewater came from an oilfield in Bear River, Wyo., near the state line with Utah. These two contractors; Braden Lance and Jeremy Oliver- were hired to take the waste to a disposal facility over 100 miles from Bear River, but instead they dumped the wastewater into a small pond closer to Woodruff, Utah that is about 13 miles from the Bear River oilfield. They were both charged with four third-degree felony counts of “unlawful discharge of pollutants” case records show. The Company that owns the oilfield in Bear River was not aware of the dumping according to the release.

