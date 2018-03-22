Music

NoFX have a Stephen Hawking Tribute Song?

Yes and No.

It’s a little serendipitous, actually. The band just happened to release the song last month, according to Alternative Press. The band had no idea he was going to pass away as you can see from their tweet…

Hawking, who dies on March 14th was known world round for his brilliance in his field and, of course, his book A Brief History of Time. He was 76 when he passed.

