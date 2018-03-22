Fresh X: Panic! at the Disco “(F*@k A) Silver Lining”

Another new track from Pray for the Wicked

Panic! at the Disco is wasting no time getting new music out for you. After dropping “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” yesterday, another

The new album, Pray for the Wicked is due out on June 22nd and they are performing at Vivint Smart Home Arena on August 8th. Tickets go on sale on March 30th.

Tracklisting:

1. (Fuck A) Silver Lining

2. Say Amen (Saturday Night)

3. Hey Look Ma, I Made It

4. High Hopes

5. Roaring 20s

6. Dancing’s Not A Crime

7. One Of The Drunks

8. The Overpass

9. King Of The Clouds

10. Old Fashioned

11. Dying In LA