Papa Roach Show Off Twinkle Toes in New Video

From “Crooked Teeth”

No one is more confused by the title of Papa Roach’s new album as much as Jon Smith. “Why would you want to point out crooked teeth?” he asked when it dropped. That being said, when the band was trying to come up with an 8th music video from the album they had to ask themselves, “Why not shoot a music video inside a European Castle?” Papa Roach decided this would be a solid idea, so they hit up Beaufort Castle in Luxembourg and hired a ballet troop to class it up a bit. It’s how I celebrate my half-birthdays every year.