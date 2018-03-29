Fresh X: Chvrches “Never Say Die”

Scottish Band Teases New album

This new track the Chvrches upcoming album, “Love Is Dead”, which is out on May 25th was pushed out into the world by the band today. Chvrches will be in Ogden closing out this year’s Ogden Twilight Concert Series.

The song teases “falling in/falling out” after being promised love, I assume. It’s like I always say, “Tease love and find disappointment. Tease a burrito and always be loved.”