Fresh X: Mike Shinoda “Crossing a Line”

Linkin Park Member Plans New Album

Mike Shinoda released two new songs today from an upcoming album called “Post Traumatic.” The album will be out on June 15. According to Pitchfork, Shinoda describes the album as, “a journey out of grief and darkness, not into grief and darkness.” No surprise there after Linkin Park lost frontman, Chester Bennington, to suicide.

He released two tracks from the upcoming album, “Crossing a Line” (above) and this track, “Nothing Makes Sense Anymore.”