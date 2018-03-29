Music

Beck, “Baby Driver” Director, and Brie in new “Colors” Video

Posted on

First Beck can’t see and then he can.

via GIPHY

Then Alison Brie (who you know from “Community”) does a wild dancy dance.

via GIPHY

Then they go to Fetish Night at Area 51.

via GIPHY

Then Alison shoots a yellow Scientology beam from her hand that knocks out Beck.

via GIPHY

Then Alison does a happy bum dance.

via GIPHY

Beck then gets up and his white suit is charged up, not unlike Black Panther’s suit.

via GIPHY

Beck and Alison stare each other down for final combat.

via GIPHY

And to see how it all ends, you’ll have to go to Apple Music. Sorry. I have no idea why they can’t just put the whole video on YouTube like everyone else.

via GIPHY

Don’t forget, Beck is coming to Maverik Center on September 22nd. Tickets are on sale on Smith’s Tix.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top