Beck, “Baby Driver” Director, and Brie in new “Colors” Video

First Beck can’t see and then he can.
Then Alison Brie (who you know from “Community”) does a wild dancy dance.
Then they go to Fetish Night at Area 51.
Then Alison shoots a yellow Scientology beam from her hand that knocks out Beck.
Then Alison does a happy bum dance.
Beck then gets up and his white suit is charged up, not unlike Black Panther’s suit.
Beck and Alison stare each other down for final combat.
And to see how it all ends, you’ll have to go to Apple Music. Sorry. I have no idea why they can’t just put the whole video on YouTube like everyone else.
Don’t forget, Beck is coming to Maverik Center on September 22nd. Tickets are on sale on Smith’s Tix.
