Paramore is Coming!

After the Laughter Tour Lands In Salt Lake on July 23rd!

Following their massively successful “Tour Two” last fall, GRAMMY® Award-winning band Paramore today announce their 2018 North American “After Laughter Summer Tour.” Foster The People will join the summer amphitheater and arena tour kicking off June 12 in St. Augustine, FL and make stops across the U.S. and Canada including Toronto, Brooklyn, Chicago, New Orleans, Los Angeles and more. The 26-city trek will wrap on July 24 in Morrison, CO at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre. A special guest will also be added to the tour and announced soon.

In keeping with their commitment to ensure tickets get into the hands of their fans, not scalpers or bots, Paramore has partnered with Ticketmaster to use its Verified Fan platform. Verified Fan will power all ticket presales, providing fans who truly want to attend the show with the best opportunity to get great tickets.

Registration for Paramore’s fan presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan will begin Thursday, March 8 at 10 am ET through Sunday, March 11 at 10 pm ET HERE. Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning Wednesday, March 14 at 9 am through Thursday, March 15 at 10 pm, while limited supplies last.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 16 at a 10 am local time at smithstix.com.

The band also previously announced the third installment of their hugely popular PARAHOY! vacation experience, an interactive four-day festival at sea presented in partnership with Sixthman Productions and Norwegian Cruise Lines. The cruise – a full charter aboard the spectacular Norwegian Jade – will feature a specially selected schedule of bands, activities, and truly unique Paramore live performances. PARAHOY! sails roundtrip from Miami, Florida to Nassau, the Bahamas from April 6th through 10th, 2018 and the boat is completely sold out. For complete information, please visit www.parahoy.com.

The 2018 summer amphitheater and arena tour is in celebration of their acclaimed fifth studio album After Laughter, which was released May 2017 through Fueled by Ramen. Produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen and Paramore’s own Taylor York, After Laughter hit number one on Billboard’s U.S. Top Alternative Albums chart and the U.S. Top Rock Albums chart. It was also included on several Best Album of the Year lists in 2017 including Billboard, NME, NPR, Rolling Stone and more. The album featured smash hits “Hard Times,” “Told You So,” “Fake Happy” and most recently, “Rose-Colored Boy” which was released on February 5, 2018 along with their retro morning-news themed music video, which currently has over 3.7 million views.

Foster The People most recently wrapped a world tour in support of their third studio album Sacred Hearts Club. The album released July 2, 2017 and featured hit songs including “Pay the Man”, “Doing It for the Money”, “SHC,” and “Sit Next To Me.” The band also played a slew of festivals last summer and fall including Lollapalooza, Meadows Music and Arts Festival and Austin City Limits.