New Music From Bleachers!

Bleachers are back with a brand new song called “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)” from the movie Love, Simon. Bleachers also announced a concert on May 29th at In The Venue!

Check out the lyric video below, featuring our friend Jack Antonoff rocking Wrangler jeans with Doc Marten boots!

The movie is a coming of age story about a gay high school kid who hasn’t told his family and friends. The film is based on the acclaimed novel Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli. Watch the trailer below.