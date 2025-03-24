Pavements Trailer Blends Rock, Mock, and Doc

Shutterstock

Pavements Rolls Out First Official Trailer—Watch Now

The first full trailer for Pavements, Alex Ross Perry’s ambitious Pavement film, has arrived—blurring the lines between documentary, biopic, and mockumentary in a whirlwind of archival footage, candid interviews, and surreal reenactments. No word if the film will show in Utah.

Exclusive Premieres Ahead of Nationwide Release

Ahead of its nationwide release on June 6, the film will have exclusive premieres in New York on May 2 and Los Angeles on May 9. The trailer offers a deeper look into Perry’s meta-narrative, which interweaves real-life footage of the beloved indie rock band with a fictionalized biopic, Range Life: A Pavement Story.

A Film-Within-The-Film Approach

That film-within-the-film stars Joe Keery as a version of frontman Stephen Malkmus, alongside Jason Schwartzman, Fred Hechinger, Tim Heidecker, Logan Miller, Griffin Newman, and Nat Wolff. Earlier this month, a teaser playfully framed Range Life as a standalone feature, teasing audiences with an alternate-reality take on Pavement’s rise.

A Genre-Bending Take on Pavement’s Legacy

With its self-referential storytelling and genre-blurring format, Pavements promises to be more than just a rock doc—it’s a heady deep dive into the mythology of one of indie rock’s most enigmatic bands. Learn more about Pavement’s legacy and their impact on alternative music.

Watch the full trailer now.

Who Is Pavement? A Look at Their History and Influence

Formed in Stockton, California, in 1989, Pavement quickly became one of the defining bands of the indie rock movement in the 1990s. Led by Stephen Malkmus and Scott Kannberg, the group gained a cult following with their lo-fi production, witty lyrics, and offbeat yet infectious melodies.

Their 1992 debut album, Slanted and Enchanted, is considered a landmark in alternative music, setting the stage for later releases like Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain (1994) and Wowee Zowee (1995), which showcased their eclectic sound and unconventional approach to songwriting. Though they never achieved massive commercial success, their influence on bands like Wilco, Modest Mouse, and The Strokes is undeniable.

After disbanding in 1999, Pavement remained a revered name in indie rock, reuniting periodically for tours and retrospectives. Their legacy as one of the most inventive and beloved underground bands continues to grow, making the release of Pavements a highly anticipated moment for both longtime fans and newcomers.

