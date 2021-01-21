Pearl Jam and Soundgarden Drummer Matt Cameron to Play with ‘Late Night’ Next Month

Drummer Matt Cameron is looking for even more to do!

The Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer has signed on to sit in with the house band for Late Night with Seth Meyers next month.

The band, 8G Band, will feature Cameron February 1-4.

From February 1-4, Matt Cameron will be sitting in for the 3rd time with the @LateNightSeth 8g Band. Tune in each night at 9:35pm PT on NBC. pic.twitter.com/JWMgWlmElt — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 18, 2021

Cameron is not the first rock star to join the band. Past guest drummers include Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Matt Sorum from Guns N’ Roses, and Danny Carey from Tool.

Will you be tuning in to see Matt Cameron play on Late Night? Who is your all-time favorite drummer?