Sting Hated This Song SO Much, He Buried It

You ever hate something SO much that you try to bury it? Rocker Sting definitely has.
According to Police drummer Andy Summers, the band needed a song to add to their Zenyatta Mondatta album.
“I had this “Behind My Camel” thing,” said Summers. “I said: ‘How about doing this, then?’ And Sting said: ‘I’m not playing on that!’ I actually believe he did bury the tape in the garden,” he continued.
“Behind My Camel” went on to win the Grammy for Best Rock Instrumental Performance.
What’s something you initially didn’t like, but turned out to be a good thing? What is your favorite Police song?
