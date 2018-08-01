Pearl Jam Released Their Own Wine For A Good Cause

But good luck getting your hands on some

Pearl Jam briefly got into the wine game for a good cause and managed to sell all of it out in just 12 minutes. Fans first learned about the release from the band’s newsletter and snapped up every one of the 450, four bottle cases of the Syrah/Cabernet blend, which sold for $150.

Each bottle has custom artwork featuring the band’s logo along with the skylines of the four cities Pearl Jam will visit on their Home X Away tour. Proceeds from the limited edition wine, totaling $67,500, went to Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy Foundation, which spreads the money to community health, environmental and local arts nonprofit organizations.