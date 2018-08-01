Going to Weezer Tonight? Here’s What to Expect

Oooo weeee ooooo…

Weezer has been kicking off their summer tour shows by re-creating their most famous music video. The band is opening their shows with “Buddy Holly”, complete with an on-stage replica of the Happy Days set that appears in the music video.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Of course Weezer has also been playing their hit cover of Toto’s “Africa”, as well as covers of the Turtles’ “Happy Together” and A-ha’s “Take On Me”.

What’s your favorite Weezer song? What’s the coolest cover song you’ve ever heard live?

Weezer is performing with Pixies and Sleigh Bells tonight at USANA. Tickets are still available at Smith’s Tix.