‘Avengers 4’ Release Date May Have Been Moved Up

You can’t unsnap that

Might we have a chance to find out about the fate of the Avengers a little earlier than anticipated? The untitled Avengers film was slated to be released on May 3rd, 2019. However, in IMAX’s quarterly financial report, it has a listing of films being released in the IMAX format. That listing includes Avengers 4. It has a release date of April, 2019. The next Avengers movie is scheduled for a late April release in the United Kingdom, but most of the movies are listed by their domestic release dates.

Why would the release date potentially be moved up? Are you surprised we haven’t heard a title for the movie yet?