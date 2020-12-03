Pearl Jam To Host Fundraiser Ahead Of Georgia Runoff Elections

Pearl Jam has never been afraid to get political – a habit they’ll continue later this month as they host a virtual fundraiser ahead of Georgia’s runoff Senate elections.

The band will co-host the event on Dec. 16th, alongside celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wayne Brady. It will air at LoopedLive.com.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pearl Jam Unite for Georgia Runoff Election Fundraiser https://t.co/FkwEPnW6pO — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2020

The Jan. 5th runoff election will determine not only both of Georgia’s Senate seats but which party controls the Senate

Who are some of the greatest ‘political’ rock bands?