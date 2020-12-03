New Order Returns with New Music Video

New Order is back with the release of their new video for “Be a Rebel.”

The single was released back in September as a way for New Order “to reach out with a new song” while the world struggles with a pandemic.

New Order recorded the single remotely but managed to get the work done. Drummer Bernard Summer said, “We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it…until we meet again.”

The last New Order album, Music Complete, was released in 2015.

Are you hoping New Order put out more new music? What is your favorite New Order song?