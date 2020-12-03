Tom Morello and Serj Tankian Team Up to Honor Gang of Four’s Andy Gill

Two of the most powerful stars in the rock are teaming up!

Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine and System of a Down’s Serj Tankian will be heard together on an upcoming tribute album for Gang of Four’s Andy Gill.

The pair are covering Gang of Four’s “Natural’s Not In It.” You’ll be able to check out the track on January 1, which happens to be Gill’s birthday.

Rage Against The Machine & System Of A Down Members Cover Gang Of Four For Upcoming Andy Gill Tribute:https://t.co/YCYlZH183T pic.twitter.com/zNfKPgycMP — Theprp.com (@theprp) December 3, 2020

The tribute album, The Problem of Leisure, will be released on May 14.

Do you think Morello and Tankian make a great pair musically? What rock stars do you think should team up?