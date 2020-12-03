The Offspring Share Music Video for Cover of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

While we wait for that next album from The Offspring, the band has given us a gift in the form of a music video.

The Offspring have released the video for their cover of the holiday classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

THE OFFSPRING Shares Music Video For Cover Version Of Holiday Classic 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' – https://t.co/F8Pw4cUk1T pic.twitter.com/zInafirIux — Whazupnaija (@Wazupnaija) December 3, 2020

The song was originally recorded by Darlene Love in 1963. The Offspring’s Dexter Holland says that the band is huge fans of Love and that “It just seemed like the world could use a nice holiday song right now.”

And good news for fans of the band: The Offspring have just finished work on their tenth album. Meanwhile, you can check out the new video on their Youtube channel.

Are you excited about new music from The Offspring? What is your favorite Christmas song?