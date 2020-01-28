Peter Jackson Previews Beatles Documentary

Fans got their first glimpse of Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson’s new Beatles documentary over the weekend, when Jackson screened a few minutes of footage at a pre-Grammys event. The documentary is considered a ‘counter-narrative’ to the 1970 Let It Be movie, with Jackson pulling from over 55 hours of video for the “ultimate fly-on-the-wall” experience. Jackson wants to dispel the myth that the Let It Be sessions were a miserable time that broke up the band, saying there are “moments of drama – but none of the discord this project has long been associated with”. The still-untitled documentary is due out in October.

