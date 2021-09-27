Powerball Jackpot Grows To $545M After No Winner In Saturday’s Drawing

Lottery fever is hitting a frenzied level as the Powerball jackpot has climbed to $545 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

Nobody won the $523 million Powerball jackpot on Saturday.

The last Powerball jackpot winner walked away with $286 million in Florida in June.

Saturday’s drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. ET with an estimated jackpot of $523 million with a cash option of $379 million. https://t.co/RxtOz3feAT — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) September 27, 2021

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million; in other words, you are more likely to get struck by lightning.

But, let’s be honest … are you still going to grab a ticket before tonight’s (Monday) drawing?