Tool Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Tool will finally return to the road in the new year, announcing a massive U.S. and European tour, including a date at Maverik Center in West Valley on January 25th!

The 37-date U.S. tour begins January 10th in Eugene, OR – the same city they were scheduled to play last March before the pandemic shut down all touring. It runs through March 20th in Cleveland, OH, then heads across the pond for a 17-date tour of Europe and the UK in April and May.

US & European tour dates for 2022. Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 am local time (UK and Irish dates are on-sale at 9 am local time). Visit https://t.co/girTlY5J1J for more info #tool #toolband pic.twitter.com/2vAMYjXhYq — TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) September 27, 2021

Drummer Danny Carey wrote: “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, Oct. 1st.

What show were you most disappointed to miss during the pandemic? Has it been rescheduled yet?