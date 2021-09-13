Queens of the Stone Age Frontman Slapped With A Restraining Order From His 15-Year-Old Daughter

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has been slapped with a restraining order from his 15-year-old daughter Camille.

Camille claimed that the 48-year-old Homme was “physically and verbally abusive” to her and her younger brothers. She also claimed that Homme threatened their mother, Brody Dalle, and would drive drunk with the kids in the car.

The order was granted last week in a Santa Monica courtroom, requiring Homme to stay at least 100 yards away from Camille until a court hearing later this month.

Josh Homme's Daughter Granted Restraining Order, Sons Denied In Latest Court Development https://t.co/i9O2SHyhDZ pic.twitter.com/BJTvw7I0CW — Metal Injection (@metalinjection) September 13, 2021

Homme’s attorneys have denied the allegations, claiming the lawsuits are ‘retaliation’ from Dalle.