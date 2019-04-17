Radiohead Guitarist To Premiere New Music

When not rocking out with his newly inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, Jonny Greenwood writes classical music and film scores. The Radiohead guitarist’s latest composition, “Horror vacui”, will premiere this September 10th as part of the 2019 BBC Proms series. Sixty-eight acoustic instruments are set to perform the piece on stage at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall. Last month, the Brit rockers received their Rock Hall accolades, with Ed O’Brien and Phil Selway accepting the award on behalf of their bandmates.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.