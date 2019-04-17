Mark Hoppus Updates Fans On New Blink-182 Album

Blink-182 is hard at work on a new album, and bassist Mark Hoppus just gave fans a progress update. In a radio interview, Hoppus says the band is trying to “get away from picking up an acoustic guitar” and is instead trying to write “songs based around beats that Travis has come up with.” The band is working with some major names including Pharrell Williams (who worked with Beck on his upcoming album). Hoppus is hoping to have new music ready by ‘early summer’ before the band heads out on tour again.

