Rammstein Confirm They’re Back in the Studio by Sharing Behind the Scenes Photo

The rumors are true! Rammstein is officially back in the studio, working on a new album.

Rammstein drummer Christoph Schneider shared a photo to the band’s Instagram page on Wednesday showing the band set up in the studio. The caption read, “Sadly no tour this year – but it’s great to be back in the studio!” That pretty much confirms it.

Rammstein was supposed to tour North America and Europe in 2020, but like most things, this year will be postponing the dates for next year.

While the band are tooling around in the studio, Rammstein will be releasing a special 25th-anniversary edition of their debut album, Herzeleid, in

December.

How excited are you to know that Rammstein is working on new music? Are you planning on attending concerts again if they start back up in 2021?