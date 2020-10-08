Avenged Sevenfold Won’t Release a New Album Without a Tour

While Avenged Sevenfold has been working on new music, you may not be hearing it for quite a while. The band has stated that they will not be releasing new music until they are able to tour.

In the statement, they talked about how they have been spending time with their families, the obstacles they have been facing trying to record music, as well as what the future holds.

“At the end of the day, it wouldn’t matter anyway. We don’t feel comfortable working on an album this long and then releasing it with no tour insight,” the band says. “Part of the music we make needs to be expressed through live interaction.”

