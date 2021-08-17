Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Performs at Native American Wedding

Video of Flea performing at a Native American wedding is circulating.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea performed and danced at a Native American wedding in North Dakota. https://t.co/GbFNTqUaIO — TMZ (@TMZ) August 15, 2021

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist attended the wedding of two close friends at the Earth Lodge on Thursday night at Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in New Town, North Dakota.

Flea was seen dancing his face off to a traditional drum beat before he picked up a bass and performed with another guest who was singing and playing guitar.

Flea posted a picture on Insta captioned, “Humbled by the infinite sacred beauty of it all!”

Have you ever gotten really drunk at a wedding and done something embarrassing?