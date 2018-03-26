Rise Against and AFI are Coming to Salt Lake!

Tickets go on sale this Friday!

Rise Against will kick off their extensive North American Mourning In Amerika Tour with special guests AFI and opener Anti-Flag will perform at all headline shows. Tickets will go on sale to this Friday, March 30 at LiveNation.com.

The band won acclaim for its hard-hitting 2017 performances in support of its eighth studio album, WOLVES. Illinois Entertainer said, “the return of Rise Against feels more timely than ever.” Houston Press observed, “If any rock band could convince their fans to not bury their heads in the sand in 2017 America, it might just be Rise Against.”

Rise Against – comprising Tim McIlrath (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Joe Principe (bass), Zach Blair (lead guitar), and Brandon Barnes (drums) – recently wrapped up a tour of Australia and New Zealand and will embark on a European run in June.