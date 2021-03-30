Saliva Reunion with Josey Scott “Ain’t Gonna Happen”

Some bad news if you were looking forward to Josey Scott reuniting with his former bandmates at Saliva.

After leaving the band n 2011 to pursue solo work, Scott’s slot with Saliva was filled by Bobby Amaru.

In a recent interview, Saliva guitarist Wayne Swinny confirmed there would be no reunion.

SALIVA Reunion With Original Singer JOSEY SCOTT 'Ain't Gonna Happen' https://t.co/vwQiJy3A01 pic.twitter.com/tr5zyCEz0G — Metal Devastation (@MDR666ZM) March 30, 2021

Swinny said that it would be a lot of work to pull off with the band and crew Saliva now has: “But there was no business plan put together. It was one of those — it seemed like a spur-of-the-moment idea, but it didn’t happen. It ain’t gonna happen,” said Swinny.

Would you like to see Josey Scott reunite with Saliva? What do you think of Saliva’s music after Josey Scott?