Garbage Announce New Song and Single, “The Men Who Rule the World”

Garbage has just announced their upcoming album with the release of their new single, “The Men Who Rule the World.”

The song comes off of the album No Gods No Masters, out June 11.

Singer Shirley Manson announced the album, saying, “It was our way of trying to make sense of how f**king nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

The release of No Gods No Masters coincides with an upcoming tour with Blondie and rescheduled shows with Alanis Morrisette.

What do you think of the new Garbage song? What is your favorite song from Garbage?