Incubus’ Brandon Boyd Appearing on ‘American Idol’

Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd is set to appear on American Idol in April.

Part of American Idol’s All-Star Duets Week, Boyd will be one of many well-known musicians performing alongside the show’s contestants.

Airing April 4 and 5, the duets will consist of each contestant performing with two separate guest performers.

Other performers joining for the week include Jewel, Brian McKnight, and OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder.

