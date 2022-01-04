Samsung Unveiling a “Smart Guitar”

Shutterstock

Samsung Electronics is expected to reveal its new “smart guitar” this week.

The unveiling will happen at the CES 2022 consumer tech trade show in Las Vegas.

Called the ZamStar, the guitar will have a light-up fretboard that could help new players easily follow along as they learn to play.

The guitar will also feature an app that will allow ZamStar owners to collaborate with one another.

“We’re working to make it easier for people to share and empathize with music inspiration,” one of the ZamStar’s designers said in a promotional video. “Our goal is to allow not only experienced musicians, but also those who are just starting out in music to get together and share their music stories.”

