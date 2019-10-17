Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 17th, 2019

Artsies:

Becoming Nobody – 2 1/2 Stars:

BECOMING NOBODY represents the core arc of Ram Dass’ teachings and life: whether as Dr. Richard Alpert, the eminent Harvard psychologist, or as Ram Dass who serves as a bridge between Eastern and Western philosophies, he has defined a generation of inner explorers and seekers of truth and wisdom. Through his turns as scion of an eminent Jewish family from Boston, rock-star Harvard psychologist, counter-culture rascally adventurer, Eastern holy man, stroke survivor and compassionate caregiver, Ram Dass has worn many hats on his journey, the narrative of which is revealed in this film. His ability to entertain and his sense of humor are abundantly evident in a conversation that brings us around to address the vast question of ultimate freedom. Read More

Director: Jamie Catto

Starring: Jamie Catto, Ram Dass

Miles Davis – Birth of The Cool – 3 1/2 Stars:

A visionary, innovator, and originator who defied categorization and embodied the word cool: a foray into the life and career of musical and cultural icon Miles Davis. Read More

Director: Stanley Nelson

Starring: Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb, Stanley Crouch

Fartsies:

Zombie Land – Double Tap – Not Screened:

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family. Read More

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Starring: Zoey Deutch, Abigail Breslin, Emma Stone

Maleficent – Mistress of Evil – 3 1/2 Stars:

In Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” a sequel to the 2014 global box office hit, Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family. Read More

Director: Joachim Rønning

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Harris Dickinson

Opening Next Week:

Black and Blue

Countdown

The Current War

Dolemite Is My Name

The Great Alaskan Race

The Lighthouse

Where’s my Roy Cohn