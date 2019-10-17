Boner Fight for October 17th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: SO, POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA? MUST HAVE BEEN PROUD OF IT.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville Metro Police detective is under investigation in connection with a photo he allegedly posted on social media showing a woman in a police uniform performing oral sex on him. Det. Bryan Wilson of the Ninth Mobile Division is on administrative reassignment while police conduct an internal investigation, said Dwight Mitchell, a police spokesman. Mitchell said the department is aware of the picture. Wilson also is being investigated for allegedly having sex while on duty, sources tell WDRB News. Attorney David Leightty, who represents Wilson, acknowledged the ongoing investigation and said no criminal charges have been filed, but declined to comment further. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: AND WE MAKE SURE OUR SERVERS OF COLOR WAIT ON THE KLAN SHEN THEY TO FAT JOES.

A waitress has been fired after refusing to serve a couple who referred to one of her transgender customers as ‘disgusting and wrong’. Brittany Spencer was sent home from her job at Fat Joe’s Bar & Grill in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Saturday when an elderly couple began making disparaging comments to her about the other customer. ‘They were asking if I thought it was disgusting and wrong and why we would let someone like that into the establishment. I answered, ”No, I do not agree with that” and walked away,’ Spencer told WIS. Spencer said when she asked her manager if another waitress could serve the elderly couple she was told to go home and was subsequently fired.

‘She essentially told me to suck it up or go home. I said, ‘Ok, then, I will leave,’ Spencer said. Read More