Smashing Pumpkins Announce Special Guests For 30th Anniversary Show

Why can’t this be the Salt Lake Show?

Everyone in attendance for the Smashing Pumpkins’ 30th Anniversary show on Thursday night is in for a big treat. The band has just announced a huge guest list of stars to join them on stage at the PNC Bank Arts Center in New Jersey. AFI frontman J*Davey Havok, Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook, Killers members Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer, Courtney Love, Mark McGrath, and Deftones frontman Chino Moreno will all join in the celebration.

Thursday’s show was the second date added to the New York area due to overwhelming demand for the Pumpkins on their Shiny And Oh So Bright reunion tour.

Of course, Salt Lake’s night of the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour will be on September 9th at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Ticket are still available at Ticketmaster.