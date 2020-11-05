Someone Stole An Entire Shipment Of Adam Jones Custom Guitars

Tool guitarist Adam Jones’ new custom Gibson guitar is in high demand – a little too high, in fact.
An entire pallet of Jones’ new 1979 Les Paul Custom Silverburst guitars was stolen from a truck delivering them to Sweetwater Sound in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
TOOL's ADAM JONES: Limited-Edition Guitars Stolen From Truck In Indiana – https://t.co/orJqh9fG8G https://t.co/3NqqgA7MYV pic.twitter.com/a1VoxxTQ4s
— URBANTIAN™ (@URBANTIAN) November 5, 2020
The 13 guitars are worth over $95,000 in total. Sweetwater is working with police and has published the serial numbers of the guitars so fans and store owners can keep an eye out for the stolen axes.
Jones recently unveiled the guitar with a new song and short film titled “The Witness”.
