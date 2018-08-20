Sports With Amy Donaldson for August 20th, 2018

In the third week of NFL preseason and some locals are doing well. Former BYU linebacker played well for the 49ers had a fumble recovery in the third quarter, while SUU’s James Cowser earned an interception for the Oakland (soon to be Las Vegas) Raiders.

Read More

Utah Royals earned a 2-2 tie with Sky Blue Saturday night. Next up: Washington Spirit, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. at Rio Tinto.

Read More

Real Salt Lake beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1. The victory, which came on a pair of goals by Albert Rusnak, who became the first player in MLS history to score both a stoppage-time tying and winning goal. The victory moves RSL from 7thplace in the Western Conference to fourth, just a point behind 3rdplace LA. Next up: Colorado, Saturday at 7 p.m. at Rio Tinto

Read More

High School football kicked off Friday – and then was delayed most places for up to an hour – because of lightning. Here are the rankings after week one:

Read More

Salt Lake Bees beat Reno Sunday, 8-7, which ended a five-game losing skid. Next up: at Las Vegas, Tuesday. They’re hope on Aug. 28thvs. Reno.

Real Monarchs beat the Tulsa Roughnecks Saturday 3-2 on the road. Next up: at the LA Galaxy II, Saturday, Aug. 25.

Amy’s Column: Celebrate the great teammate as much as the great athlete. Read More