Sports with Amy Donaldson for March 19th, 2018

College Basketball

The Big dance had a historic upset in the first round as the University of Maryland Baltimore College upset No. 1 overall seed Virginia by 20 points (74-54) in the first round.

No 16 had ever beaten a 1 seed (1-1,135).

They did lose to Kansas State, ending their Cinderella run in the second round.

But that wasn’t the only upset.

In ROUND 1:

13 Buffalo over 4 AZ. All PAC 12 teams out in first round. No major conference had failed to go beyond day one before this year.

No. 11 Loyola Chicago over No. 6 Miami

No. 13 Marshall over No. 4 Wichita State

No. 11 Syracuse, who played a play-in game, beat No. 6 TCU.

In ROUND 2:

No. 11 Loyola Chicago over No. 3 Tennessee

No. 7 Nevada trailed No. 2 Cincinnati by 22, and the won

No. 11 Syracuse beat No. 2 Michigan State

No. 7 Texas A&M beat No. 2 North Carolina

No. 5 Clemson crushed No. 4 Auburn

No. 9 Florida State beat No. 1 Xavier. Only 4th time in tournament history two #1 seeds lose on opening weekend.

Read More

Soccer

RSL’s home opener was cold, methodical and effective.

They took advantage of an early penalty kick, and then held on for a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls.

Read More

Joe Ingles set a new season 3-point record in Utah’s 103-97 victory over the Kings.

Since Jan. 24, Utah is 21-2 and now in 5th place in the Western Conference.

Read More

Salt Lake’s Brenna Huckaby won a second gold medal at the Paralympics.

The U.S. won more medals than any other country by 10 medals.

Read More

Both SLCC women open play at the NJCAA tournament today at 11 a.m. (MT)

Read More

Utah men play in the second round of the NIT tonight at 7 p.m. at the Huntsman Center.

Read More

The Utah women lose in the WNIT.

Read More

No Column from Amy today, but take a listen to her podcast “Voices of Reason.”

She and co-host Jasen Lee discuss school safety with a teacher and former police officers.

Listen HERE