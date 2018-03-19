Sports with Amy Donaldson for March 19th, 2018

College Basketball
The Big dance had a historic upset in the first round as the University of Maryland Baltimore College upset No. 1 overall seed Virginia by 20 points (74-54) in the first round.
No 16 had ever beaten a 1 seed (1-1,135).
They did lose to Kansas State, ending their Cinderella run in the second round.
But that wasn’t the only upset.
In ROUND 1:
13 Buffalo over 4 AZ. All PAC 12 teams out in first round. No major conference had failed to go beyond day one before this year.
No. 11 Loyola Chicago over No. 6 Miami
No. 13 Marshall over No. 4 Wichita State
No. 11 Syracuse, who played a play-in game, beat No. 6 TCU.
In ROUND 2:
No. 11 Loyola Chicago over No. 3 Tennessee
No. 7 Nevada trailed No. 2 Cincinnati by 22, and the won
No. 11 Syracuse beat No. 2 Michigan State
No. 7 Texas A&M beat No. 2 North Carolina
No. 5 Clemson crushed No. 4 Auburn
No. 9 Florida State beat No. 1 Xavier. Only 4th time in tournament history two #1 seeds lose on opening weekend.
Soccer
RSL’s home opener was cold, methodical and effective.
They took advantage of an early penalty kick, and then held on for a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls.
Joe Ingles set a new season 3-point record in Utah’s 103-97 victory over the Kings.
Since Jan. 24, Utah is 21-2 and now in 5th place in the Western Conference.
Salt Lake’s Brenna Huckaby won a second gold medal at the Paralympics.
The U.S. won more medals than any other country by 10 medals.
Both SLCC women open play at the NJCAA tournament today at 11 a.m. (MT)
Utah men play in the second round of the NIT tonight at 7 p.m. at the Huntsman Center.
The Utah women lose in the WNIT.
