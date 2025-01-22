Spotify’s $150K Trump Donation Sparks Backlash

Shutterstock

Spotify Hits a Sour Note with $150,000 Trump Inauguration Donation

Spotify is singing a controversial tune, doubling down on its commitment to politics by hosting a glitzy pre-inauguration brunch and donating $150,000 to former President Donald Trump’s inauguration committee. The January 19 event featured high-profile podcasters like Joe Rogan and Ben Shapiro, along with country singer Riley Green, under the guise of celebrating “the power of podcasts in this election.”

Spotify’s Controversial Response

Spotify’s response to criticism? Shrugging it off as “business as usual.” The company insists its donation aligns with its strategy to strengthen ties in Washington, D.C., regardless of political affiliation. Yet the timing and optics of this move, paired with the platform’s tendency to amplify divisive voices, suggest more than a simple policy push.

Comparisons to Competitors

Unlike competitors Apple and Amazon, which donated even larger sums, Spotify is uniquely vulnerable to backlash due to its recent controversies, including hosting polarizing content. The company’s choice to contribute to an administration associated with divisive rhetoric raises questions about its role in shaping public discourse.

A Different Tune from X96

X96, in contrast, stayed clear of the political stage, contributing zero dollars to Trump’s inauguration. It’s a reminder that not all organizations are willing to trade principles for influence.

The Verdict: A Tone-Deaf Misstep?

Spotify may call this “business as usual,” but it sounds a lot like a tone-deaf misstep. I’ll have more to write about Spotify after I finish Mood Music: The Rise of Spotify and the Costs of the Perfect Playlist, an investigative book on Spotify’s shady practices.

More music news