X96 WELCOMES STICK FIGURE TO THE GRANARY LIVE ON JULY 14TH!

PRESENTED BY

Stick Figure is coming to the Granary Live on July 14th!

Wisdom Tour

with Pepper & The Elovaters

Doors: 5PM | All Ages Event

VENUE LOCATION:

GRANARY LIVE

742 S 500 W

Salt Lake City, Utah

84101