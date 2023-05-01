Flea Names His Favorite Bass Lines

Flea | Shutterstock

Flea’s Favorite Bass Lines

Flea recently revealed some of his all-time favorite bass lines. The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist was doing a little Q&A on Twitter when a fan asked him to name his three favorite bass lines ever. His picks: Parliament Funkadelic’s “Flash Light,” Led Zeppelin’s “Ramble On” and Alice Coltrane’s “Journey to Satchidananda.” Listen to the songs below:

“Flash Light” by Parliament Funkadelic

“Ramble On” by Led Zeppelin

“Journey to Satchidananda” by Alice Coltrane

What are some of your favorite bass lines? What about your favorite Red Hot Chili Peppers bass lines?

