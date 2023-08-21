Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform Children’s Playground Opening | Watch Now

Red Hot Chili Peppers | Shutterstock

Chili Peppers Heat Up LA Playground with Rocking Performance

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have always had a soft spot for the younger generation. Their passion for children is evident, even if their planned appearance on Sesame Street was axed after a little background check on the band. Notably, the band’s drummer Chad Smith collaborated with the legendary Dick Van Dyck to produce an album tailored for children.

A Musical Day at Nickerson Gardens

On a sunny day, August 16, the iconic band made a surprise appearance at Nickerson Gardens, a renowned public housing complex located in the heart of the Watts region in Los Angeles. Their mission? To bring joy, music, and a touch of rock to the inauguration of a new playground. The event was not just about the band; the children became an integral part of the performance, adding a heartwarming touch to the day. Watch the performance below:

Rocking the Playground: The Playlist

The band’s performance was nothing short of electric. Here’s a glimpse of the tracks that had everyone dancing (courtesy of A Journal of Musical Things):

Intro Jam Can’t Stop Snow (Hey Oh) Under the Bridge Californication Give It Away Outro Jam featuring Jay Rock

You may recognize the Jay Rock song if you’ve watched the NBA in recent years.

A Red Hot Conclusion

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ performance at Nickerson Gardens shows their versatility and commitment to community engagement.

