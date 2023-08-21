Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform Children’s Playground Opening | Watch Now

Chili Peppers Heat Up LA Playground with Rocking Performance
The Red Hot Chili Peppers have always had a soft spot for the younger generation. Their passion for children is evident, even if their planned appearance on Sesame Street was axed after a little background check on the band. Notably, the band’s drummer Chad Smith collaborated with the legendary Dick Van Dyck to produce an album tailored for children.
A Musical Day at Nickerson Gardens
On a sunny day, August 16, the iconic band made a surprise appearance at Nickerson Gardens, a renowned public housing complex located in the heart of the Watts region in Los Angeles. Their mission? To bring joy, music, and a touch of rock to the inauguration of a new playground. The event was not just about the band; the children became an integral part of the performance, adding a heartwarming touch to the day. Watch the performance below:
Rocking the Playground: The Playlist
The band’s performance was nothing short of electric. Here’s a glimpse of the tracks that had everyone dancing (courtesy of A Journal of Musical Things):
- Intro Jam
- Can’t Stop
- Snow (Hey Oh)
- Under the Bridge
- Californication
- Give It Away
- Outro Jam featuring Jay Rock
You may recognize the Jay Rock song if you’ve watched the NBA in recent years.
A Red Hot Conclusion
The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ performance at Nickerson Gardens shows their versatility and commitment to community engagement.
Check out more alternative rock culture from X96